Romanian entrepreneur who helped build London’s financial district honored with Star of Romania Order

The entrepreneur George Iacobescu, who had a major role in building London’s financial district, was decorated by interim president Ilie Bolojan with the National Order "Star of Romania" in the rank of Grand Officer.

The Romanian Presidency said that the medal is for the exceptional services rendered to the Romanian state through the constant promotion of Romania. Moreover, Iacobescu supported the development of Romanian-British relations and "Romanian artists, researchers, and students in the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland," reads press release.

George Iacobescu is a civil engineer, entrepreneur, honorary president of the Canary Wharf real estate investment company, and member of the Councils of the Royal College of Music, the Oxford Philharmonic Orchestra, the British Museum, on the board of Chelsea and Westminster Hospital in London and of the Royal British Society of Sculptors.

According to the British news outlet Financial Times, Sir George Iacobescu “created a glittering district with dozens of skyscrapers, many built on water” where in 1987 were “desolate docks.”

“Few people, from Christopher Wren in the 17th century to John Nash at the beginning of the 19th century, have left such a personal mark on the map of London,” the same source noted.

George Iacobescu was knighted in 2012 by the UK's then-prince Charles for contributions to charity, to the community and the financial services industry. He was the first Romanian to receive such a title during Queen Elizabeth's reign. He retired in 2024 from the head of the Canary Wharf group.

(Photo source: group.canarywharf.com)