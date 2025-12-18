Romanian–Bulgarian consortium wins EUR 1 bln contract for Bacău–Piatra Neamț express road

Romania’s National Road Investment Company (CNIR) awarded on Tuesday, December 16, the contract for the design and construction of the Bacău–Piatra Neamț express road to a Romanian–Bulgarian consortium. The value of the contract is RON 5.17 billion (some EUR 1 billion), excluding VAT, and its signing will take place if no appeals are filed.

The express road will connect the municipality of Piatra Neamț to the Moldova Motorway A7 and will have a length of 51 kilometers.

The total duration of the project is 48 months, divided into 12 months for design and 36 months for execution. The warranty of the works is five years.

The award criteria included additional points for the contractor that will hire unemployed persons from the counties of Bacău and Neamț. The feasibility study estimates the need for a workforce of 1,800 people over the entire duration of the works, according to CNIR director general Gabriel Budescu, cited in the press release.

Overall, the express road will include 30 structures (bridges, overpasses, viaducts) with a total length of approximately 16 kilometers. Two of these will exceed 1,000 meters, the longest being the 1,072-meter viaduct located at the road junction connecting to the Moldova Motorway A7, the Bacău–Pașcani section.

The project also provides for the construction of five road junctions: a “trumpet”-type junction at km 0 for the connection with the A7, the Racova junction for the connection with DN 15, the Podoleni junction, the Săvinești junction, and the Piatra Neamț road junction.

Along the route, S3-type service areas will be arranged on both carriageways, as well as a Maintenance and Coordination Center that will manage the operational maintenance of the road and traffic safety.

(Photo source: CNIR.ro)