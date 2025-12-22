Hungary’s MVM drops takeover of E.ON assets in Romania after government pushback

MVM Group’s purchase of the local assets of E.ON Group has been terminated, the Hungarian company announced on December 19.

MVM Group signed last year an agreement with E.ON Group to acquire a 68% stake in energy provider E.ON Energie Romania and a 98% stake in technical services company E.ON Asist Complet, but the Energy Ministry notified the Commission for the Review of Foreign Direct Investments (CEISD) on the deal, arguing it impacts national security.

The ministry, led at the time by Sebastian Burduja, pointed to MVM’s “extensive commercial relations with Gazprom and Rosatom, Russian companies that are subject to international sanctions.” It also warned of the risk of having the E.ON Energie Romania shares sold further to non-EU entities.

In August 2025, CEISD issued a negative opinion regarding the transaction, and the deal was sent to be evaluated by the National Defense Council (CSAT).

MVM said it regretted that “the Romanian government does not support the transaction, despite the fact that the contracting parties cooperated with the Romanian government and authorities in every way.”

The Hungarian company also said it continues to prioritize regional business opportunities and plans to “strengthen the region’s security of supply through its regional expansion.”

(Photo source: Mvm.hu)