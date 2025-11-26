Energy

Romania reportedly bans sale of E.ON local assets to Hungary’s MVM

26 November 2025

The transaction between E.ON and the Hungarian company MVM regarding the assets of the former company in Romania was blocked by the Supreme Council for National Defence, former energy minister Sebastian Burduja announced on his Facebook page, cited by Bursa.ro.

The decision was reportedly made at the November 24 meeting, but was not communicated by the Presidential Administration.

“When I was minister of energy, I said clearly and unequivocally: blocking the MVM - E.ON Furnizare transaction is necessary. I was among the very few who dared to oppose it publicly, with clear arguments and data. [...] Based on the public information released today, it seems that the CSAT decided exactly what we defended then - rejecting the transaction and defending the national interest,” Burduja’s post reads.

In September 2024, the Romanian media announced that the MVM group - a Hungarian state-owned energy company - had reached an agreement with the German group E.On the acquisition of the gas and electricity supply division in Romania, in a transaction of strategic interest for the local market.

In August 2025, the Foreign Direct Investment Review Commission analysed the file and issued a negative opinion regarding the conclusion of the transaction, which pushed the entire process into the decisive stage: the evaluation of the Supreme Council of National Defence, the only forum authorised to give the final verdict in a deal with major political and economic stakes.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Sebastian Burduja)

