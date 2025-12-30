Morphosis Capital and partners launch Echo Elderly Care platform in Romania

Morphosis Capital Fund II, a growth capital fund focused on developing high-growth SMEs supported by Romania Recovery Equity Fund and InvestEU Fund, announced the launch of Echo Elderly Care, a new platform aimed at developing a national network of elderly care services in the country. The initiative is being developed together with entrepreneur Iulian Pleșcan and the founders of AsertivO.

The new platform represents Morphosis Capital’s fourth investment and will pursue a consolidation and greenfield development strategy.

Echo Elderly Care will start with the integration of two existing facilities, namely the AsertivO Elderly Center in Otopeni and Maria Theresia Seniorenresidenz in Sibiu, which will form the initial core of the network.

According to Morphosis Capital, the project targets a sector where demand is growing rapidly amid Romania’s demographic changes and emigration, while professional long-term elderly care services remain underdeveloped. The fund said its objective is to establish standardized operational and care practices from the outset, ensuring consistent quality across all locations as the platform expands.

Echo Elderly Care plans to develop a network of up to ten elderly care centers in Romania’s main cities. As the network grows, total capacity is expected to exceed 2,000 residents.

The platform will focus on standardized medical protocols, professionalized operations, and a centralized management structure, offering services ranging from socialization and prevention programs for independent seniors to complex medical care for residents with high clinical needs.

“With the first acquisitions, the AsertivO Elderly Center in Otopeni and Maria Theresia Seniorenresidenz in Sibiu, we are taking the first steps toward building a platform that aims to become the largest and most well-structured network of elderly care centers in Romania,” said Iulian Pleșcan, Group CEO and co-investor in Echo Elderly Care.

“We started AsertivO with the conviction that elderly care in Romania can and should be delivered at a much higher standard, with professionalism, empathy, and medical rigor. Joining forces with Morphosis Capital and becoming part of Echo Elderly Care gives us the resources and the structure to scale that standard beyond a single location,” stated Andra Marinescu, Founder of AsertivO, Group COO, and co-investor in Echo Elderly Care.

The transaction was facilitated by Mihaela Mandru Legal Office, acting as legal advisor to Morphosis Capital. Mazars performed the financial and tax due diligence process, while EY conducted the ESG and ethics due diligence.

(Photo source: press release)