Transport

Minister: Metro line from downtown Bucharest to airport to be completed by 2028

30 August 2024

The construction of the M6 metro line in Bucharest, a significant infrastructure project, is advancing and should be completed by 2028, Romania's minister of transport, Sorin Grindeanu, said on August 29. 

The total cost for these sections is estimated to reach nearly RON 10 billion (EUR 2 billion), including VAT, with funding sourced from both European funds and co-financing by the Romanian state, Grindeanu added, according to Agerpres

The M6 line will connect Bucharest's main train station – Gara de Nord – with the Henri Coanda International Airport in Otopeni. 

The project is divided into two main sections. The first section, from 1 Mai to the Tokyo station near Mall Băneasa, is financed through Romania's National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR). 

The second section, from Tokyo station to Otopeni, benefits from a Japanese government loan of over EUR 200 mln secured in 2010. However, this loan remained unused for several years due to previous decisions, which led to the payment of various non-utilization fees. 

Sorin Grindeanu emphasized the importance of continuing investments in such infrastructure projects, noting that "the burden will increasingly fall on the state budget" as European funds are quickly accessed. 

He also highlighted the challenges posed by ongoing construction, particularly in the 1 Mai area, where efforts have been coordinated with the Bucharest City Hall to minimize disruptions. 

The timeline for the M6 line's completion is set, with the first section expected to be operational by 2027 and the entire line, from Gara de Nord to Otopeni, by 2028.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea)

