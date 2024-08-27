Works at new subway line to airport bring changes to public transport routes in northern Bucharest

The work on the new subway line M6, which will connect Bucharest to the Henri Coandă Airport, has started, bringing several traffic restrictions and public transport changes in the northern part of the city. Mayor Nicuşor Dan recently announced several changes to the tram and bus routes in the Clăbucet area.

As such, tram lines 3, 24, and 45 have been suspended, the mayor said.

Meanwhile, tram line 42 linking the terminals Vasile Pârvan and Piața Presei, and tram line 53 connecting Mezeș with Cartier Dămăroaia, have been set up.

At the same time, the routes of trolleybus lines 86 and 97 have been shortened, and the vehicles now return to Clăbucet instead of Dridu and Străulești.

Meanwhile, trolleybus line 95 was established, which ensures the connection between Cartier Pajura (from the Dridu terminal) and Străulești. Thus, the former route of line 97 between Străulești and Clăbucet is provided by line 95 and the M4 subway line.

The section between Dridu and Clăbucet, on which the trolleybuses of line 86 no longer run, is covered by buses of line 686.

The bus line 476 has also been changed, running on the usual route from Pasaj CFR Chitila to Mezeș and then on a modified route in both directions on Laminorului Blvd, București Noi Blvd, to the Străulești terminal.

The N113 night line operates on a modified route between the Piața Unirii 2 and Mezeș terminals.

The night line N117 operates between Piața Unirii 2 and Străulești.

Details are also available here.

The new subway line M6 will provide a direct connection from Gara de Nord train station to Henri Coandă International Airport. It will span 14.2 km and include 12 subway stations.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Nicuşor Dan)