RO apartment renting platform Milluu seeks EUR 785,000 to expand in Poland

Romanian start-up Milluu, which has developed an online platform that digitizes the apartment rental process, plans to raise EUR 785,000 to support growth on the local market and expand its property management services in Poland.

Existing investors - local venture capital funds Early Game Ventures and RocaX, and other investment funds such as Simple Capital, Netopia Investments, Growceanu, and several angel investors - have confirmed their participation in the round. They will provide a total of EUR 403,000.

The founders will also extend EUR 150,000 financing to the company through convertible loans.

For the remaining EUR 230,000, Milluu will carry out an equity crowdfunding campaign on Seedblink, according to data provided by company officials. The campaign starts on Tuesday, February 16.

