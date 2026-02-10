Formula 1 champion Mika Häkkinen to speak at 2026 Festival Of Modern Owners in Bucharest

Two-time Formula 1 world champion Mika Häkkinen will be a keynote speaker at the 2026 FOMO - The Festival Of Modern Owners, set to take place in Bucharest between May 20 and 24. The announcement marks one of the first confirmed international speakers for the second edition of the event, which targets entrepreneurs, creatives, and freelancers.

In addition to Häkkinen, confirmed speakers include Chris Do - founder of The Futur, Codie Sanchez - founder of Contrarian Thinking, Vishen Lakhiani - founder and CEO of Mindvalley, Jack Delosa - founder and CEO of The Entourage, Julie Smith - psychologist and author of the international bestseller Why Has Nobody Told Me This Before?, and Tonya Mas - entrepreneur and creative marketing strategist.

More names are to be announced in the coming months.

Organizers said FOMO 2026 will run across several venues in the Romanian capital, with Sala Palatului serving as the main hub for conferences and keynote sessions, alongside satellite events focused on networking, culture, and wellbeing.

Over five days, the festival will bring together small and medium-sized business owners, startup founders, and professionals for content spanning finance, marketing, artificial intelligence, content creation, and remote work.

Early-bird tickets for FOMO 2026 are already available in limited numbers.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the organizers)