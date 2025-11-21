Romanian authorities place extradited mercenary Horaţiu Potra under 30-day preventive arrest

Horaţiu Potra, the mercenary leader with alleged ties to Russia who previously fled Romania, was placed under preventive arrest for 30 days after his extradition from Dubai. He is investigated for attempted actions against the constitutional order, violation of the regime of weapons and ammunition, and violation of the regime of explosive materials.

The same preventive measure was taken in the case of Potra’s son and grandson. The three will be incarcerated until December 19, according to the measure.

The court’s decision is not final and may be appealed within 48 hours, according to News.ro.

Horaţiu Potra, nicknamed “Romania’s Prigozhin,” was sent to trial, along with former presidential candidate Călin Georgescu and 20 other defendants, accused of having committed serious offenses to destabilize Romania.

In the indictment, prosecutors noted that on the morning of December 7, 2024, Călin Georgescu met with the mercenary Horaţiu Potra "under clandestine conditions" in Ciolpani, Ilfov. They allegedly discussed a plan under which the mercenary and people in his entourage with military training were to carry out "violent actions with a subversive character" to derail the peaceful demonstrations at that time, following the annulment of the 2024 presidential elections.

“The strategy sought, through emotional and behavioral contagion combined with the manipulation of collective emotions, in the context of a moment of maximum social tension, to change the constitutional order or to hinder or prevent the exercise of state power,” the investigators stated.

Prosecutors further show that Horaţiu Potra assembled a paramilitary group of 21 people, led by him, and headed to Bucharest, where they were to trigger protests against state authorities, endangering national security. On the night of December 7–8, 2024, police set up checkpoints around Bucharest and prevented the group from reaching the city in cars.

Investigated for his actions, Potra decided to flee Romania. He was apprehended in Dubai in September and agreed to be brought to the country. This allowed for an expedited procedure, seeing as Romania has no extradition agreement with the United Arab Emirates. He was brought to the country on Thursday, November 20, together with his son and grandson.

Potra previously served as a bodyguard for several African leaders and reportedly organized deployments of armed personnel in the Central African Republic and the Democratic Republic of Congo. Romanian media have described him as a key intermediary linking Romanian ultra-nationalist networks with Russian political interests.

In October, The Guardian reported that Russian operatives with ties to the Kremlin were attempting to prevent Potra’s return to Romania.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos | George Călin)