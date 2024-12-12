Mercenary Horațiu Potra nicknamed “Romania’s Prigozhin” by Financial Times

Romanian mercenary Horațiu Potra, recently placed under judicial control for attempting to incite protests and possessing weapons, was compared by the Financial Times to the late leader of Russia’s Wagner Group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, in a recent article.

Potra, 54, bears a striking resemblance to Yevgeny Prigozhin, was a member of the French Foreign Legion and a military contractor in the Democratic Republic of Congo, Financial Times writes. The British daily headlines that “Wagner-style mercenaries” were planning to destabilize Romania.

“The Romanian contingent in DRC is dubbed “Romeos,” according to other military contractors present in the country,” the article adds.

Potra and his men were also active in the Central African Republic, where remnants of Prigozhin’s Wagner Group are still present. However, Potra, who was previously sentenced to nearly three years of suspended imprisonment for forming a paramilitary group, has denied any association with the Russian warlord or his fighters.

Prigozhin died in an aviation accident two months after launching a failed rebellion against the Kremlin regime last year.

Horațiu Potra, a supporter of former far-right and pro-Russian presidential candidate Călin Georgescu, was placed under judicial supervision for 60 days after police discovered he was leading a group of individuals preparing serious unrest in the capital. An arsenal of weapons was found in their vehicles. Wiretaps suggest these individuals had a list of names, including politicians and journalists, whom they planned to intimidate to silence negative commentary about Călin Georgescu.

The investigation into Potra is part of a larger one targeting Georgescu’s far-right associates and financial backers with ties to Russia.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/George Calin)