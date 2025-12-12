Romania’s annual inflation rate holds steady at 9.8% in November

Romania’s annual inflation rate stood at roughly 9.8% in November 2025, similar to October, according to data published by the National Institute of Statistics (INS). Food prices increased by 7.6% last month, while services rose roughly 11% and non-food goods climbed 10.7%.

The consumer price index rose by 0.42% in November compared with October, while inflation since the beginning of the year, measured against December 2024, reached 9.5%.

Over the past 12 months, from December 2024 to November 2025, average consumer price growth was 6.9% compared with the previous 12-month period, INS data also showed.

According to the statistics office, food prices increased by 7.64% in November 2025 compared with the same month last year. The sharpest rises in this category were recorded for cocoa and coffee, which were up 21.85% year-on-year and 1.13% compared with October, News.ro reported. Coffee prices alone rose by 20.5% year-on-year.

Meanwhile, non-food goods saw a year-on-year increase of 10.73% in November and a monthly rise of 0.41%. Electricity prices again posted the largest annual increase in this category, up 62.36% from November 2024, although they fell 2.56% from October. Overall, prices for electricity, gas, and district heating rose by 37.07% year-on-year.

Services recorded an annual price increase of 10.99% in November and a monthly rise of 0.71%. The most significant increases were seen in rail transport services, which rose by 18.59% compared with November 2024, and hygiene and cosmetic services, which increased by 17.96%.

Last month, the central bank BNR revised its inflation forecast upward for the end of 2025, from 8.8% to 9.6%.

