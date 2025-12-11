EC refers Romania to EU Court of Justice over failures in air quality monitoring

The European Commission (EC) announced on Thursday, December 11, that it is referring Romania to the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) for failing to meet obligations under Ambient Air Quality Directives. According to the Commission, Romania has not ensured that its national air quality monitoring network complies with legally required standards on the number, type, and placement of sampling points, nor with mandatory data-quality objectives.

The EU executive first warned Romania in 2017 through a formal notice, followed by an additional notice in 2019. A reasoned opinion was issued in June 2023, but the Commission says the country has still not implemented the necessary changes.

"Having assessed Romania's latest air-quality data, the Commission concluded that, despite the measures taken by the Romanian authorities - including efforts to modernise the National Air Quality Monitoring Network - significant compliance gaps remain. These include shortcomings in the appropriate number of sampling points, and failures to meet data-quality objectives," reads the European Commission's press release.

The shortcomings concern key pollutants such as particulate matter (PM10 and PM2.5), sulphur dioxide (SO2), nitrogen oxides (NOx), heavy metals, and benzoapyrene.

"As a result, Romania's monitoring network does not provide complete and reliable information on air quality, as required under EU law. The Commission considers that efforts by the Romanian authorities have, to date, been insufficient and is therefore referring Romania to the Court of Justice of the European Union," the same source said.

The Ambient Air Quality Directives form part of the EU's clean air policy and support the 2030 objectives of the Zero Pollution Action Plan. They set limit values for pollutants and require Member States to monitor and report data accurately to ensure pollution levels are managed and reduced in line with EU standards.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Senatorjoanna/Dreamstime.com)