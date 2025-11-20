Mercenary Horațiu Potra reportedly brought back to Romania to face investigation

Mercenary Horațiu Potra, who faces charges of attempting to undermine constitutional order in Romania, is being flown back to Bucharest under police escort after authorities in the United Arab Emirates approved his extradition, Digi24 reported. He is set to be taken directly into custody upon arrival at the airport, the local media said.

His son, Dorian Potra, and another family member, Alexandru Potra, are also on the plane, according to Agerpres.

Potra is the subject of an arrest warrant issued in absentia in a General Prosecutor’s Office case involving alleged crimes against the constitutional order, including an attempted coup.

Prosecutors accuse Horațiu Potra of coordinating an effort to bring mercenaries to Bucharest following last year’s annulled presidential election and of attempting to escalate protests into violent actions. The case also includes former pro-Russian presidential candidate Călin Georgescu, who has already been sent to trial.

At the end of October, Horațiu Potra’s lawyer said he had expressed his intention to return to the country voluntarily rather than wait for extradition from the United Arab Emirates.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/George Calin)