Justice

Mercenary Horațiu Potra reportedly brought back to Romania to face investigation

20 November 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Mercenary Horațiu Potra, who faces charges of attempting to undermine constitutional order in Romania, is being flown back to Bucharest under police escort after authorities in the United Arab Emirates approved his extradition, Digi24 reported. He is set to be taken directly into custody upon arrival at the airport, the local media said. 

His son, Dorian Potra, and another family member, Alexandru Potra, are also on the plane, according to Agerpres

Potra is the subject of an arrest warrant issued in absentia in a General Prosecutor’s Office case involving alleged crimes against the constitutional order, including an attempted coup. 

Prosecutors accuse Horațiu Potra of coordinating an effort to bring mercenaries to Bucharest following last year’s annulled presidential election and of attempting to escalate protests into violent actions. The case also includes former pro-Russian presidential candidate Călin Georgescu, who has already been sent to trial.

At the end of October, Horațiu Potra’s lawyer said he had expressed his intention to return to the country voluntarily rather than wait for extradition from the United Arab Emirates. 

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/George Calin)

Normal
Justice

Mercenary Horațiu Potra reportedly brought back to Romania to face investigation

20 November 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Mercenary Horațiu Potra, who faces charges of attempting to undermine constitutional order in Romania, is being flown back to Bucharest under police escort after authorities in the United Arab Emirates approved his extradition, Digi24 reported. He is set to be taken directly into custody upon arrival at the airport, the local media said. 

His son, Dorian Potra, and another family member, Alexandru Potra, are also on the plane, according to Agerpres

Potra is the subject of an arrest warrant issued in absentia in a General Prosecutor’s Office case involving alleged crimes against the constitutional order, including an attempted coup. 

Prosecutors accuse Horațiu Potra of coordinating an effort to bring mercenaries to Bucharest following last year’s annulled presidential election and of attempting to escalate protests into violent actions. The case also includes former pro-Russian presidential candidate Călin Georgescu, who has already been sent to trial.

At the end of October, Horațiu Potra’s lawyer said he had expressed his intention to return to the country voluntarily rather than wait for extradition from the United Arab Emirates. 

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/George Calin)

Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

20 November 2025
Justice
Mercenary Horațiu Potra reportedly brought back to Romania to face investigation
20 November 2025
Energy
Simtel inaugurates Romania’s largest solar park built through ecological reconversion
20 November 2025
Events
Untold Universe opens ‘Planet Christmas’ holiday market in Cluj-Napoca
20 November 2025
Brasov
Brașov closes iconic narrow street for emergency repairs
20 November 2025
Politics
Incoming US ambassador says "relationship with Romania has grown into a stable and strategic alliance"
20 November 2025
HR
Report: Romanian IT, energy sectors see largest salary increases in 2025
20 November 2025
Politics
Romania's deputy prime minister Oana Gheorghiu to coordinate reform of loss-making state firms
20 November 2025
Justice
Romania’s government publishes revised law on magistrates’ pensions