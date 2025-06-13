Sameday to emerge as Romania’s leading courier after taking over Cargus

If the competition authority approves the takeover, Romanian courier company Sameday will most likely become the market leader in terms of turnover in 2025 after the takeover of Cargus, according to calculations from Economedia.ro.

In 2024, the two companies posted revenues of RON 1.2 billion and RON 567 million, respectively, ranking in the second and third places. The market leader, Fan Courier posted RON 1.4 billion.

Sameday announced on June 11 that it is acquiring Cargus to expand its processing and delivery capacity in Romania and the region.

The acquisition is pending approval from the relevant merger and foreign investment control authorities.

(Photo source: Facebook/Sameday)