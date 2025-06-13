M&A

Sameday to emerge as Romania’s leading courier after taking over Cargus

13 June 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

If the competition authority approves the takeover, Romanian courier company Sameday will most likely become the market leader in terms of turnover in 2025 after the takeover of Cargus, according to calculations from Economedia.ro

In 2024, the two companies posted revenues of RON 1.2 billion and RON 567 million, respectively, ranking in the second and third places. The market leader, Fan Courier posted RON 1.4 billion. 

Sameday announced on June 11 that it is acquiring Cargus to expand its processing and delivery capacity in Romania and the region.

The acquisition is pending approval from the relevant merger and foreign investment control authorities.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Sameday)

Normal
M&A

Sameday to emerge as Romania’s leading courier after taking over Cargus

13 June 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

If the competition authority approves the takeover, Romanian courier company Sameday will most likely become the market leader in terms of turnover in 2025 after the takeover of Cargus, according to calculations from Economedia.ro

In 2024, the two companies posted revenues of RON 1.2 billion and RON 567 million, respectively, ranking in the second and third places. The market leader, Fan Courier posted RON 1.4 billion. 

Sameday announced on June 11 that it is acquiring Cargus to expand its processing and delivery capacity in Romania and the region.

The acquisition is pending approval from the relevant merger and foreign investment control authorities.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Sameday)

Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

13 June 2025
Justice
Romania’s former presidential candidate Călin Georgescu remains under judicial supervision
13 June 2025
Politics
Timișoara mayor Dominic Fritz wins race to head Romania’s reformist party USR
13 June 2025
Society
Romanian president Nicușor Dan lays wreaths at monuments dedicated to the 1990 Mineriad
13 June 2025
Society
Romania issues travel warnings after Israel's attack on Iran, several flights cancelled
13 June 2025
Politics
Limited progress on fiscal plan amid political deadlock in Romania
13 June 2025
Macro
Fiscal plan to play key role in Romania’s fragile sovereign rating 
13 June 2025
Culture
Public access expanded at presidential Cotroceni Palace in Bucharest under new program
12 June 2025
Society
Romanian government offers condolences to India after deadly plane crash