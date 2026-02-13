Justice

Bucharest Tribunal lifts judicial control on District 3 mayor Robert Negoiță

13 February 2026

The Bucharest Tribunal has revoked the judicial control measure imposed on District 3 mayor Robert Negoiță, allowing him to return to office. The decision, delivered on Thursday, February 12, is final, Agerpres reported.

Mayor Negoiță had been placed under judicial control by the National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA) last week in a case concerning the construction of streets without the required legal permits, including over gas pipelines. He was required to post bail of RON 800,000 and was barred from exercising his duties as mayor.

The investigation concerns allegations that the District 3 City Hall used public funds to build a road on land owned by the mayor’s brother, Ionuț Negoiță, who is developing a real estate project in the area.

Prosecutors initially opened a criminal case on August 22, 2025, for alleged abuse of office, claiming the mayor ordered the construction and paving of a street on privately owned land using municipal resources. In November 2025, DNA expanded the investigation to include 11 streets allegedly built without construction permits and mandatory approvals from Transgaz, raising concerns about public safety due to the risk of gas pipeline damage.

The probe was launched following a journalistic investigation published last year by Recorder

In his turn, Robert Negoiță confirmed he has returned to the City Hall and has denied wrongdoing.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/George Calin)

Normal

