The Mail on Sunday: Jeffrey Epstein took Romanian model to dinner at Buckingham Palace

Deceased pedophile billionaire Jeffrey Epstein allegedly took a young Romanian model to a private dinner at Buckingham Palace, according to The Mail on Sunday. Three other women attended the dinner, along with disgraced prince Andrew.

Files released by the US Department of Justice last weekend suggested Andrew arranged an intimate dinner with Epstein and three women, named only as Sarah, Sue, and Vera, at Buckingham Palace in September 2010. One of the three was a Russian model. A fourth woman, a Romanian model, was later added as well.

In several emails, Epstein described the Romanian woman, who was in her early 20s, as “very cute.” The woman met Epstein at socialite Ghislaine Maxwell's mews house in Belgravia before being driven to Buckingham Palace.

The billionaire entertained the group at the Palace while Queen Elizabeth was away at Balmoral Castle. Andrew had promised “privacy” to the convicted sex offender, just over a year after he was released from an 18-month jail term for soliciting a minor.

It is unclear from the documents what happened that night, but the following morning, Epstein, then 57, emailed Andrew saying: 'Great fun.' Meanwhile, the woman thanked Epstein, saying it was a 'once-in-a-lifetime experience'.

He responded, saying that she was perfect, and Andrew thought her beautiful. “No man looks at your clothes; they see through them,” Epstein said.

The British police reportedly discovered that the Romanian woman came into Epstein's orbit when she was a student in Bucharest in 2008, the same year the financier was jailed for procuring a minor for prostitution. Emails show she visited Epstein in Florida and Paris, and that he appears to have paid her rent and dental bills. In May 2010, shortly after she moved to the UK, Epstein helped her land a job via multimillionaire British businessman Lyndon Lea.

Jeffrey Epstein often lavished gifts and career assistance on young women to groom them. The woman, whom the British police did not name, did not respond when asked whether she was a victim of Epstein.

The revelation comes after Thames Valley Police said they will review an allegation that Epstein sent a woman to the UK to have sex with Andrew at Royal Lodge, his former 30-room home in Windsor. It is the first time an Epstein victim has claimed a sexual encounter took place in a royal residence.

Andrew, whose royal titles were formally removed last year by King Charles, had ties to the American billionaire, and the latest revelations strengthened the calls to investigate him. According to The Mail, courtiers may have also known more about Andrew’s connections to Epstein.

(Photo source: U.S. Justice Department)