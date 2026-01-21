MagicMoon: Competition supports young Romanian entrepreneurs’ international expansion plans

Raiffeisen Bank Romania and the accelerator InnovX have launched MagicMoon, a competition for Romanian entrepreneurs under 30 looking to expand their businesses internationally.

The initiative targets founders of businesses registered in Romania, with a turnover between EUR 100,000 and EUR 1 million.

It is part of MoonShotX, a project that supports local businesses with a turnover of EUR 5-50 million to expand into international markets such as Austria, the U.K., the U.S., and Japan.

The competition winner, to be announced on March 2, will go straight to the internationalization phase of MoonShotX and attend one of the scaling sessions in Austria or the U.K., depending on the relevance.

Registrations are open until February 23.

“In 2024, we started MoonShotX to support Romanian companies already performing well locally to expand internationally. After only one year, we helped five companies to scale: four in the U.K., and one in the U.S. MagicMoon is an extension of the umbrella project MoonShotX through which we support young entrepreneurs in targeting international expansion by offering our know-how and facilitating discussions with industry specialists, potential clients, and investors from Austria or the U.K.,” Cristian Sporiş, VP of Corporate & Investment Banking Division and member of the board of Raiffeisen Bank Romania, said.

(Photo: Kantver/ Dreamstime)

simona@romania-insider.com

