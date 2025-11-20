Startup

Program dedicated to young entrepreneurs in Romania launches in Timișoara

20 November 2025

TEKUNI, a program dedicated to students and young entrepreneurs, was launched in Timișoara through a pilot project, with a future goal of nationwide expansion.

The program offers a complete training path, structured into 7 modules that cover all stages of building a startup: from idea validation and MVP development to branding, marketing, legislation, finance, leadership, and investment preparation. 

Offered free of charge, TEKUNI brings together some of the most appreciated professionals in Romania’s business ecosystem. Avi Cicirean, founder of BRAND MINDS, Cristian Munteanu, managing partner Early Game Ventures, Alex Bogdan, founder of the investment fund ROCA X, Dan Bugariu (Growceanu Angel Investment), and many others are part of the program.

The launch of TEKUNI was carried out by the BUSINESS WORLD Foundation with the support of partners like UniCredit Bank, Profi, Politehnica University of Timișoara, Timișoara Startups, GROWCEANU, West University of Timișoara (UVT), PLAI Cultural Center, and BIT.

“We believe in the potential of the young generation in Romania and in their ability to build innovative companies when they have access to practical education, mentorship, and community. TEKUNI aims to become the platform that accelerates the emergence of a new generation of founders,” said Avi Cicirean, on behalf of the BUSINESS WORLD Foundation.

The pilot program is already underway, and free registrations continue until February 25, 2026, on the program's website.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: press release)

