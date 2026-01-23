.lumen teams up with Orange to provide assistive mobility technology for the visually impaired in Romania

Orange Romania and deeptech startup .lumen have signed a strategic partnership aimed at improving independent mobility for people with visual impairments. Under the agreement, the partners will provide an integrated mobility package that combines the .lumen assistive device with a smartphone and access to voice and mobile internet services.

The solution is intended to support blind users in navigating public spaces independently and more safely, Orange Romania said.

The .lumen device is designed to replicate some of the functions of a guide dog by using video cameras, artificial intelligence, and navigation algorithms to analyse the surrounding environment in real time and calculate safe routes. The headset converts visual information into vibrations on the user’s forehead, indicating directions and helping to avoid obstacles. All processing is carried out locally and in real time, allowing use even in unfamiliar locations.

According to official data from the National Authority for the Protection of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities, more than 80,000 people in Romania live with visual impairments, including over 35,000 who are fully blind. Limited mobility and orientation remain among the most significant challenges affecting their daily lives.

“The partnership with .lumen is a clear example of innovation with social impact, in which access to high-speed 5G voice and internet services, a latest-generation mobile phone, and assistive technology help restore independence and safety for people with visual impairments,” said Florin Popa, Director Business to Business, Orange Romania.

“This partnership brings together the things people need most: freedom and connectivity. We welcome Orange Romania’s involvement in supporting real solutions for the blind community and in backing Romanian innovation where it truly matters,” said Cornel Amariei, CEO and founder of .lumen.

The partnership builds on earlier collaboration between the two companies, which began when .lumen took part in Orange Fab, Orange Romania’s acceleration programme for startups. Since then, the technology has been further developed and tested, including at an international level, leading to the current formal partnership.

As part of the initiative, the mobility package will be available through Romania’s government-backed Tech Assist programme. Eligible blind users will be able to receive the solution free of charge via vouchers, while the package will also be offered commercially to other interested users.

Orange Romania will also provide technical support through a dedicated call centre, and the package will include eSIMs to simplify activation.

Additional details on availability and conditions are published on the official websites of Orange Romania and .lumen.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Orange Romania)