lululemon to enter Romanian market in 2026 as part of international expansion

Canadian sportswear brand lululemon announced on Thursday, December 18, that Romania will be one of six countries where it plans to open stores next year, expanding its international footprint through franchise partnerships.

The company plans to launch in Greece, Austria, Poland, Hungary, and Romania in 2026 with partner Arion Retail Group, in addition to its previously announced entry into India through a partnership with Tata CLiQ.

“As we continue to see strong demand for the lululemon brand around the world, we’re thrilled to grow our presence and communities across Europe and Asia Pacific with entry into six new markets in 2026,” said Sarah Clark, Senior Vice President, EMEA, lululemon.

lululemon guests across Greece, Austria, Poland, Hungary, and Romania will have access to the brand’s full range of products online through lululemon.eu, while guests in India will be able to digitally shop the brand through online marketplaces Tata CLiQ Luxury and Tata CLiQ Fashion, according to the company.

With a presence in more than 30 markets around the world today, lululemon has an established and growing footprint across North America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and China Mainland.

The forthcoming market entries follow the company’s entry into Italy this summer, as well as recent openings in Denmark, Turkey, and Belgium through its franchise model.

Details on store locations, timelines, and community activations will be shared in 2026, the company said.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: press release)