Primark plans to open four new stores in Romania in 2026

Fashion retailer Primark announced major plans to expand its presence in Romania, confirming four new store openings for 2026. This will double its presence in the market and create over 450 new jobs.

The announcement arrived at an important moment for the company, which marked three years since the opening of its first Romanian store in Bucharest’s ParkLake Shopping Center.

Primark said it will open new stores in Sibiu Shopping City (NEPI Rockcastle) and Arena Mall Bacău in 2026, joining previously announced locations in Electroputere Mall in Craiova and Palas Mall Iași. This will add a total of 10,870 sqm of retail space across Romania.

With these new openings, Primark will operate a total of eight stores in Romania by the end of 2026, doubling its current presence. The retailer currently operates two stores in Bucharest, one in Timișoara, and one in Cluj-Napoca.

“We are excited to keep growing, investing in more stores, creating even more jobs, and welcoming even more shoppers in Romania next year,” said Maciej Podwojski, Head of CEE, Primark.

Founded in Ireland in 1969, Primark is now an international fashion retailer with more than 470 stores across 18 countries in Europe, the US, and the Middle East, employing more than 80,000 people.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)