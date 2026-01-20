Local police in Bucharest to start fining drivers who fail to pay for city-run parking spaces

Local police in Bucharest will begin fining drivers who fail to pay for parking spaces administered by the City Hall starting this week, mayor Ciprian Ciucu announced. He said the current parking system has been largely ineffective.

In a post on social media, mayor Ciucu said that the municipality collects fees for an average of just two hours out of a 12-hour paid parking period for each space. He blamed the situation on the lack of enforcement powers in recent years and on a large number of exemptions that have undermined revenues.

“I have instructed the local police to start issuing fines as of this week to those who do not pay for parking. So, a warning to everyone: starting this week, the Bucharest local police will impose fines,” the mayor stated.

“Additionally, the local police will take over the seven vehicles, popularly known as the ‘UFOs,’ which will record violations and automatically issue fines. I have asked the local police of District 6 to assist the Bucharest local police in this process by transferring know-how, including procedures and regulations.”

Ciprian Ciucu also highlighted what he described as an unsustainable exemptions policy. Around 100,000 vehicles currently benefit from free parking on roughly 40,000 city-managed spaces, he said, calling the situation illogical.

The figure includes more than 5,000 vehicles belonging to media organisations, tens of thousands of vehicles used by people with disabilities and their companions, and about 86,000 electric and hybrid cars, including mild hybrids.

While exemptions for people with disabilities will be maintained, Ciucu said they will apply only to the 4% of parking spaces legally designated for this purpose, amid concerns about fraud involving false permits. He added that no final decision has yet been taken regarding free parking for electric and hybrid vehicles, with a public debate planned, as more than half of potential parking revenues are currently offset by such exemptions.

The mayor said the city is also considering measures to expand parking capacity, including potential public-private partnerships, but stressed that the immediate priority is to restore order and enforcement within the existing system.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Ciprian Ciucu)