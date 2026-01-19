Justice

Romania’s president approves law allowing local police to use body-worn cameras

19 January 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

President Nicușor Dan promulgated this past weekend the law allowing local police officers to use portable photo, video, and audio recording devices while carrying out their duties. The move, he said, is aimed at increasing transparency and public safety.

Under the new legislation, local police will be permitted to use body-worn cameras in clearly defined situations in public spaces, even without the consent of those being recorded. These include identity checks, the identification of misdemeanours, the use of restraint measures, and interventions carried out to protect life and maintain public order.

“Where circumstances allow, citizens will be informed that they are being recorded, and local authorities are required to publicly communicate the equipping of local police officers with such devices,” president Dan said

The regulation also sets limits on data retention, stipulating that recordings may be stored for a maximum of six months before being destroyed, unless they are needed as evidence in judicial proceedings.

To support the technical implementation of the system, local public administrations will be able to access European Union funds.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Oleksandr Lutsenko/Dreamstime.com)

Normal
Justice

Romania’s president approves law allowing local police to use body-worn cameras

19 January 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

President Nicușor Dan promulgated this past weekend the law allowing local police officers to use portable photo, video, and audio recording devices while carrying out their duties. The move, he said, is aimed at increasing transparency and public safety.

Under the new legislation, local police will be permitted to use body-worn cameras in clearly defined situations in public spaces, even without the consent of those being recorded. These include identity checks, the identification of misdemeanours, the use of restraint measures, and interventions carried out to protect life and maintain public order.

“Where circumstances allow, citizens will be informed that they are being recorded, and local authorities are required to publicly communicate the equipping of local police officers with such devices,” president Dan said

The regulation also sets limits on data retention, stipulating that recordings may be stored for a maximum of six months before being destroyed, unless they are needed as evidence in judicial proceedings.

To support the technical implementation of the system, local public administrations will be able to access European Union funds.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Oleksandr Lutsenko/Dreamstime.com)

Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

19 January 2026
Transport
Romania registered fewer road accidents and deaths in 2025
19 January 2026
Events
The Prodigy to headline Rockstadt Extreme Fest in Romania
19 January 2026
Justice
Romania’s president approves law allowing local police to use body-worn cameras
19 January 2026
Environment
Romania records fourth warmest year on record in 2025, marked by extreme weather
19 January 2026
Transport
Update: Romanian president sends condolences after Spanish railway accident that killed dozens
19 January 2026
Politics
US president Donald Trump invites Romania to ambiguous Board of Peace organization
19 January 2026
Defense
Romania receives first armoured vehicles contracted with Turkish Otokar
19 January 2026
Politics
Romanian president "deeply concerned" about tensions among transatlantic partners