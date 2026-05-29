Private school Little London to open campus in Bucharest project Nusco City

Little London International Academy, a private educational institution, announced it was expanding with a campus inside Nusco City, developed in northern Bucharest.

The investment, estimated at more than EUR 18 million, is being carried out by developer Nusco, the educational institution said.

The educational unit is scheduled for delivery and opening in September 2029. It will have a capacity of over 600 students and will integrate all educational levels, namely kindergarten, primary school, middle school, and high school.

The campus will be developed on a 7,200 sqm plot and will have a built area of approximately 7,500 sqm.

The new “Little London” campus will include five rooms dedicated to kindergarten, more than 30 classrooms and laboratories for primary, middle, and high school levels, a library, conference hall, indoor sports hall, outdoor sports field, drop-off areas, and 32 parking spaces.

The new unit within Nusco City will operate alongside the existing “Little London” campuses, which will continue their mission unchanged. It is intended for the entire northern area of Bucharest, not only for Nusco City residents.

Nusco City is in its third phase of development. It has so far secured partners both in the hospitality industry through Hyatt, one of the world’s largest hospitality operators, and in healthcare, through Medicana.

“The expansion of Little London into Nusco City marks one of the most important milestones in our school’s development. We see this investment as an opportunity to build a modern campus adapted to the new generations of students and to teachers who want to work in a performance- and innovation-oriented educational environment,” Luminița Macsim, founder & CEO of Little London, said.

“The partnership with Little London confirms the direction in which we have developed Nusco City from the very beginning: creating a community that benefits from complete facilities and access to everything needed in daily life, with education playing an essential role,” Michele Nusco, CEO of Nusco, said.

Established in 2003, Little London International Academy offers a complete educational cycle, from nursery to high school, a national curriculum with an extended English language learning program, as well as an internationally accredited component at nursery and primary school level, namely the International Baccalaureate Primary Years Program.

Nusco has in its portfolio projects such as Premio, a premium boutique residential complex; the CITTA Park residential complex; the Nusco Towers office building; the Caramfil office building; the Floreasca One office building; the Floreasca Two office building; Pipera Commercial Park; Phase 1 of Nusco City; Phase 2 of Nusco City – launched and currently under development; and currently under development, the villa compound in the northern part of the capital Nusco Green Homes.

(Photo: the company)

simona@romania-insider.com