Real estate developer Nusco floats bonds with 9% coupon at Bucharest Exchange

Nusco Imobiliara, a Romanian real estate company that develops housing, offices, commercial spaces, and hotels, listed on October 28 on the Multilateral Trading System of the Bucharest Stock Exchange, the first issue of guaranteed corporate bonds, with a total value of RON 25 million.

The NUSCO28 bonds, totaling 250,000 units, have a fixed interest rate of 9%, payable quarterly, and will mature on August 5, 2028, Ziarul Financiar reported.

The private placement for the sale of the bonds took place between December 17, 2024, and January 31, 2025, according to a press release.

"The listing of Nusco's bonds on the Bucharest Stock Exchange to the general public represents an important step for us, not only proof that our projects have been and remain safe, but also proof that our work, vision, and values ​​have a solid foundation. Nusco believes in the development of the Romanian market and believes in its maturation, and the fact that we are now in this new stage confirms our commitment to continue investing in Romania and to transmit confidence to the Romanian investor," declared Michele Nusco, CEO of Nusco Imobiliara.

(Photo source: the company)