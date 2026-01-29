Events

Lisa Simone to headline Jazz in the Park 2026 in Cluj-Napoca

29 January 2026

Jazz in the Park, one of Romania’s best-known music festivals, will return to Cluj-Napoca this summer with Lisa Simone, the daughter of legendary jazz musician Nina Simone, announced as the first major headliner. The event is scheduled for June 5-7.

The 14th edition of the festival will take place in the city’s “Romulus Vuia” Ethnographic Park and will feature 10 acts spanning a wide range of jazz styles and related genres. Organisers said the 2026 lineup will include Grammy-winning artists, special formats, and unique musical concepts.

Lisa Simone, a musician, composer, film producer, and equality activist, has received multiple Grammy nominations and an Oscar nomination for a documentary about her mother. Festival organisers said her presence reflects the event’s aim to combine music with strong artistic and social messages.

The lineup also includes Brazilian bossa nova pioneer Marcos Valle, British Grammy-winning saxophonist Venna, Cuban-born violinist and singer Yilian Cañizares, Scandinavian jazz trio Bugge Wesseltoft, Arild Andersen and Gard Nilssen, electronic jazz fusion group Kraak & Smaak, and the Rabih Abou-Khalil Quartet. 

The festival will also continue its artist-in-residence programme, with Swiss pianist Nik Bärtsch set to perform multiple concerts and host a masterclass during the event.

Jazz in the Park will once again follow its daytime festival concept, with activities and DJ sets starting early each day and live concerts running until midnight. Organisers also announced changes to the Backyard stage, which will focus on more intimate and experimental projects.

Festival passes for Jazz in the Park 2026 are already on sale, with more than half of the available subscriptions sold so far. Further details can be found here.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the organisers)

