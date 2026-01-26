Electronic music pioneers Kraftwerk to perform live in Bucharest in July

German electronic music pioneers Kraftwerk will perform a live show in Bucharest this summer, at Arenele Romane. The concert is scheduled to take place on July 22, according to the official announcement.

The show will feature Kraftwerk’s signature multimedia performance, which combines electronic music with computer-generated visuals and performance art, a format described by the organizers as a “Gesamtkunstwerk,” or total work of art.

Kraftwerk was founded in 1970 by Ralf Hütter and Florian Schneider, who established the Kling Klang electronic studio in Düsseldorf, Germany. All Kraftwerk albums were conceived and produced at the studio, which became central to the group’s distinctive sound and artistic approach.

By the mid-1970s, Kraftwerk had achieved international recognition for their groundbreaking electronic soundscapes and their experimentation with robotics and emerging technologies. Their work has been credited with shaping the sound of modern electronic music.

Tickets for the Bucharest concert will be available through bilete.emagic.ro and entertix.ro. Further details are available here.

(Photo source: Facebook/EMAGIC)