German company Limoss reportedly plans new factory in Romania

19 November 2025

The German company Limoss plans to open an electronic components factory in Romania, through a greenfield investment, which would employ up to 500 employees, according to Profit.ro.

The targeted area is the city of Ineu, Arad County, which has just lost its main employer and contributor to the budget – the automotive component manufacturer Aptiv.

"Limoss sent us this information and we are going to put the land up for auction," Ineu mayor Călin Abrudan told Profit.ro. He pointed out that the plan presented by the company targets a total of 500 employees.

Contacted by Profit.ro, Limoss representatives have not provided any information regarding the scheduled investment so far.

The PentaComb group of companies, of which Limoss is a part, already has production activities in Arad County and wants to expand Limoss' activity in Europe, through the construction of the new factory.

In December last year, PentaComb announced that it wanted to acquire a 15,000 sqm plot of land in a former military unit.

At the same time, the German company also provided some information regarding the production hall: to begin with, an area of ​​3,000 square meters and 25 employees, with an initial investment of EUR 1.5 million, and later a gradual expansion to 12,000 square meters and about 100 employees.

