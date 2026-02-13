Leventer Medical Group inaugurates first hospital in Romania dedicated exclusively to treating tumor pathologies

Leventer Medical Group announced the official opening of the private Băneasa Tumor Center Hospital, a project dedicated to the integrated treatment of tumor pathologies, on Thursday, February 12, after an investment of EUR 30 million.

The hospital located in the myhive Victoria Park in the north of Bucharest was designed and built over 4 years.

The hospital covers an area of approximately 10,000 square meters, with plans to expand to over 12,000 square meters in a later stage of development. It is designed as a complete medical infrastructure that integrates all stages of the care process, from definitive diagnosis to treatment and recovery.

Băneasa Tumor Center Hospital brings together a team of over 80 physicians organized into seven dedicated centers of competence: definitive diagnosis, dermatology, digestive and hepato-bilio-pancreatic, urology, endocrinology, gynecology and senology, and plastic and reconstructive surgery.

The unit features a digitalized operating block with 6 modern operating rooms, 76 beds for continuous and day hospitalization, including 15 beds dedicated to the Intensive Care Unit and 15 beds for day hospitalization (including for the Medical Oncology Department), and an integrated outpatient clinic comprising 18 consultation rooms. It also has a treatment room dedicated to Mohs Micrographic Surgery, as well as a gastroenterology laboratory, a pathology laboratory, and a medical imaging department.

Surgical activity covers General Surgery, Oncologic Surgery, Urologic Surgery, Gynecologic Surgery, Breast Surgery, Plastic and Aesthetic Surgery, Reconstructive Microsurgery, and Oro-maxillofacial Surgery, with additional specialties to be added as the hospital develops. The interventions are supported in a new-generation operating block configured for open, laparoscopic, and robotic procedures.

Diagnostic support is provided by three specialized laboratories, brought together under the umbrella of the Definitive Diagnosis Center: the pathology laboratory, the digestive endoscopy laboratory, and the radiology and medical imaging laboratory.

“What we built as a model of best practices in dermatology now becomes an approach extended to specialties such as gastroenterology, urology, endocrinology, gynecology, and senology, forming the core competence in treating tumors of the skin and organs,” stated Prof. Assoc. Dr. Mihaela Leventer, founder and shareholder of Băneasa Tumor Center Hospital and Leventer Medical Group.

