Târgu Mureș severe burn center to become operational this year, health minister says

Health minister Alexandru Rogobete said the Severe Burn Treatment Center in Târgu Mureș is expected to become operational by the autumn of this year. The facility, whose construction is nearing completion, is set to significantly strengthen Romania’s capacity to treat critically injured burn patients.

In a Facebook post, the minister said that after the burn center in Timișoara, the Târgu Mureș facility is the next project to reach its final stage.

The construction is almost complete, with the decisive phase scheduled for the first part of the year, including the installation of medical equipment, testing of medical circuits, and validation of all systems to ensure full functionality before opening.

“From a technical standpoint, it is a major and fully integrated investment. It is a newly built facility with a total surface area of 24,113 square meters, specifically designed for the treatment of critical cases,” Alexandru Rogobete said.

The new building will include five beds for critically ill burn patients, ten beds for intermediate care, facilities for microsurgery and reconstructive surgery, an intensive care unit with 44 beds, and an operating block with 25 operating rooms. Additional facilities will include support spaces for medical care, a blood transfusion center, sterilization units, and a training center for medical staff.

