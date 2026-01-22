Leader of governing Social Democrats says Romania should pay to be on Trump’s Board of Peace

Sorin Grindeanu, the head of the Social Democratic Party (PSD), the largest party in the governing coalition, said Romania should pay USD 1 billion to be a permanent member of Donald Trump’s Board of Peace.

The statement comes after Donald Trump doubled down on the Board of Peace, a body originally envisioned to oversee the peace process in Gaza. Trump appears to seek an extension of the Board, fashioning it into a sort of replacement for the United Nations.

Romania was invited to become a member of the Gaza Board of Peace created by the United States of America, according to an official confirmation by the Romanian Presidential Administration sent on Sunday, January 18. About 60 countries from around the world were reportedly invited to be part of the Board.

According to the invitation letter, the council is meant to contribute to the resolution of conflicts at the global level, starting with the wars in Gaza and Ukraine. The document provides for a controversial condition: member states would have mandates limited to three years, except for those that pay USD 1 billion to finance the body’s activities and to obtain permanent member status.

Romania's president Nicusor Dan saluted US president Donald Trump's initiative aimed at promoting peace and said the Presidency is carrying out an evaluation to assess Romania's membership in the Board of Peace with the country's other international commitments.

The Social Democrat leader, however, believes that the choice is obvious.

“Costs are never too high when it comes to security. We are talking about the strategic partner, the main provider of security,” Grindeanu said on Antena 3 CNN.

The PSD leader also said that Nicușor Dan must consult with EU leaders before making a decision.

“I believe that up to now the president has acted well,” Grindeanu explained, adding that Dan should nevertheless accept Trump’s invitation.

Trump inaugurated the Board of Peace on Thursday, January 22, within the Davos Forum. He said that the organization will collaborate with “many others, including the United Nations,” to end conflicts in the world.

Approximately 20 leaders attended the launch ceremony of the Board. Among them were Hungarian PM Viktor Orban and Javier Milei, the leader of Argentina. Representatives from Bahrain, Morocco, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Bulgaria, Indonesia, Egypt, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kosovo, Pakistan, Paraguay, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, Uzbekistan, and Mongolia also agreed to be members.

However, European countries and key US allies expressed skepticism regarding the new body, and aside from Hungary and Bulgaria, no other EU members were present, according to Biziday.

