KMG International reshuffles storage capacities of its Romanian refineries

Rompetrol Rafinare (BVB: RRC), a member company of the KMG International Group (Rompetrol), initiated this year an extensive USD 40 mln program for the period 2022-2027 for the maintenance, rehabilitation and modernization of the storage capacities for the products obtained in the Petromidia Năvodari and Vega Ploiești refineries.

It is the second major project started by the company since 2007 that is intended for the modernization of the tank park. A similar investment was included in the period 2011-2020 when KMG International (Rompetrol) allocated over USD 17 mln to the rehabilitation of over 20 tanks.

This time, rehabilitation and construction works are planned for approximately 50 tanks located in the Petromidia Năvodari and Vega Ploiești refineries.

The works are aimed at maintaining and modernizing storage capacities, implicitly increasing storage capacities, correlated with the evolution of raw material processing parameters in the Petromidia refinery.

(Photo source: Facebook/Rompetrol-KMG International)