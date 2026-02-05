Romania’s Kinderpedia raises EUR 2.2 mln to accelerate global growth of AI-powered education platform

Romanian edtech startup Kinderpedia announced that it raised EUR 2.2 million as part of a EUR 3.5 million funding round to support the international growth of its AI-powered school management and communication platform. The round is led by Simpact Ventures, with participation from existing investors Early Game Ventures and ROCA X, and remains open for strategic co-investors over the next five months.

Founded in Bucharest, Kinderpedia is used by schools and nurseries in more than 40 countries across Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America, serving a growing community of over half a million teachers, parents, and education leaders.

The company said it plans to consolidate its presence in Central and Eastern Europe while accelerating expansion in the Middle East and Africa, where demand for scalable and multilingual education technology is increasing.

Kinderpedia’s platform integrates school administration, tuition management, classroom activities, student progress tracking, and parent communication into a single cloud-based solution. According to the company, the platform helps educators save more than nine hours per week on administrative tasks, while improving transparency and collaboration between schools and families.

Over the past year, product development has focused on embedding privacy-first AI directly into daily workflows. The platform’s AI features support more efficient communication, generate insights for learning progress reports, and enable timely documentation of incidents, the startup said.

To support international scale, Kinderpedia has invested significantly in multi-language capabilities, including a fully available Arabic-language app.

Looking ahead, the company’s vision is to develop a conversational AI companion for school leaders and teachers, designed to enable voice-driven interactions, intelligent insights, and faster access to key data.

“With Simpact leading the round, we’re able to accelerate our expansion in Central and Eastern Europe, as well as in markets such as the Middle East and Africa, where multilingual communication and trust between schools and parents are essential,” said Daniel Rogoz, CEO and co-founder of Kinderpedia.

The current funding round is expected to close in mid-2026. Moving forward, Kinderpedia plans to further simplify school operations, personalise learning through targeted AI features, and continue scaling internationally, with the long-term goal of reaching EUR 30 million in revenue by 2030.

Founded by Daniel Rogoz, Evelina Necula, and Valentin Ilea, Kinderpedia has attracted venture capital backing throughout its development. In 2020, the company raised seed capital in a round led by ROCA X, with additional participation from SeedBlink investors, to accelerate product development and early international expansion. This was followed in October 2021 by a EUR 1.8 million investment round led by Early Game Ventures (EGV), with continued support from ROCAX, Growceanu, and SeedBlink.

(Photo source: Kinderpedia)