JLL becomes project manager for Renault’s future HQ in Bucharest

Real estate consultancy group JLL Romania will provide technical consulting services for the construction of Groupe Renault’s future headquarters in Romania.

This is the largest office building currently under construction in Bucharest.

JLL Romania was appointed project manager. It will offer project management, cost management, site management and site safety monitoring services.

The future office building will have a rentable area of 47,000 sqm. It will include a showroom for Renault cars, as well as 1,000 parking places, a restaurant and medical unit.

The construction work has recently begun. The project will be delivered in the first quarter of 2019.

Globalworth announced this summer the acquisition of a 57,000 sqm piece of land, previously owned by Coca-Cola HBC Romania, to build Renault’s future HQ in Bucharest. Elgan Offices is the company in charge of the construction. Globalworth and Elgan Group, represented by Israeli investor Simon Roth, hold equal stakes in Elgan Offices. The companies haven’t announced the transaction’s value.

