Renault’s future Bucharest HQ to be ready by 2019

Representatives of French car producer Group Renault Romania and real estate developer Globalworth officially kicked off the construction of Renault’s future headquarters in Bucharest.

Renault Bucharest Connected (RBC) will bring together all the group’s activities in Bucharest.

The future seven-floor headquarters will be located in Western Bucharest. It will cover 47,000 sqm, and will include a showroom for Renault cars. The building will have 1,000 parking places.

Relocating the Renault headquarters is the largest leasing deal on Romania’s office market, said Globalworth official Dimitris Raptis. It is also Globalworth’s first investment in Western Bucharest.

The project will be developed by Elgan Offices, a company equally controlled by Globalworth and Elgan Group.

