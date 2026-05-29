Real Estate

Romanian developer IULIUS opens its first coworking space in Timișoara office hub

29 May 2026

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Romanian real estate developer IULIUS opened its first coworking space in Timișoara, expanding its office portfolio with a flexible workspace concept aimed at freelancers, entrepreneurs, and small teams. The new facility is located in the United Business Center (UBC) 1 building within the Iulius Town mixed-use development.

Called IULIUS Workhub, the coworking space covers 1,000 square meters and includes both open-space work areas and private offices that can accommodate up to eight people.

The company said the project was launched in response to growing demand for flexible work arrangements and collaborative work environments.

“We have closely monitored how the needs of professionals and the business community are evolving, but concomitantly, we have also paid close attention to the expectations of the new generation, which wants more than just a basic workspace. IULIUS Workhub is our answer to a real, actual demand […],” said Silviu Băbțan, Asset Management Director at IULIUS.

“IULIUS Workhub is a concept that we plan to replicate in our office hubs in Iași and Cluj-Napoca as well,” he added.

According to the developer, lease agreements start at one month, with fixed subscription fees and no additional costs. Members of IULIUS Workhub will also have access to facilities within the broader Iulius Town development, including retail stores, restaurants, a multiplex cinema, a fitness center, green spaces, and other services.

The coworking space is integrated into the United Business Center office complex, which includes four LEED-certified office buildings with a total leasable area of 80,000 square meters. The business hub hosts 65 multinational companies and more than 11,000 employees.

Opened in 2019 following a EUR 442 million investment by IULIUS and Atterbury Europe, Iulius Town Timișoara is one of Romania's largest mixed-use urban regeneration projects, combining office, retail, leisure, and residential-related services in a single development.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)

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Real Estate

Romanian developer IULIUS opens its first coworking space in Timișoara office hub

29 May 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian real estate developer IULIUS opened its first coworking space in Timișoara, expanding its office portfolio with a flexible workspace concept aimed at freelancers, entrepreneurs, and small teams. The new facility is located in the United Business Center (UBC) 1 building within the Iulius Town mixed-use development.

Called IULIUS Workhub, the coworking space covers 1,000 square meters and includes both open-space work areas and private offices that can accommodate up to eight people.

The company said the project was launched in response to growing demand for flexible work arrangements and collaborative work environments.

“We have closely monitored how the needs of professionals and the business community are evolving, but concomitantly, we have also paid close attention to the expectations of the new generation, which wants more than just a basic workspace. IULIUS Workhub is our answer to a real, actual demand […],” said Silviu Băbțan, Asset Management Director at IULIUS.

“IULIUS Workhub is a concept that we plan to replicate in our office hubs in Iași and Cluj-Napoca as well,” he added.

According to the developer, lease agreements start at one month, with fixed subscription fees and no additional costs. Members of IULIUS Workhub will also have access to facilities within the broader Iulius Town development, including retail stores, restaurants, a multiplex cinema, a fitness center, green spaces, and other services.

The coworking space is integrated into the United Business Center office complex, which includes four LEED-certified office buildings with a total leasable area of 80,000 square meters. The business hub hosts 65 multinational companies and more than 11,000 employees.

Opened in 2019 following a EUR 442 million investment by IULIUS and Atterbury Europe, Iulius Town Timișoara is one of Romania's largest mixed-use urban regeneration projects, combining office, retail, leisure, and residential-related services in a single development.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)

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