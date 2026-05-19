Central Romania: Cluj Business Campus enters new stage of development with EUR 500,000 investment

Cluj Business Campus, a real estate and urban workplace experience project developed in Cluj-Napoca, Romania's second-largest city, has entered a new stage of development, with investments of nearly half a million euros allocated for 2026, according to a press release from the institution.

The investments are part of a multi-year development calendar and are focused on increasing the quality of the workplace experience, operational efficiency, safety, and the integration of services that support the daily activities of tenant companies.

According to the developers, the direction of CBC is built on three main pillars: Future of Work, Work-Life Balance, and Smart Hospitality, through which the campus connects offices, services, technology, community, wellbeing facilities, and socialization areas into a coherent experience.

One of the most important projects to be completed in 2026 is the modernization of the CBC 1 building and the transformation of common spaces into a hospitality concept applied to the office environment, developed together with architect Cosmin Todor.

“Companies use the office as part of their organizational culture, retention, well-being, and employer branding strategy, and employees need real reasons to consistently return to the office. Our objective is to develop a campus where infrastructure, services, community, and daily facilities support this new role of the workspace,” says Vlad Buzoianu, CEO of Cluj Business Campus.

This year’s investments include projects dedicated to technical infrastructure and safety, including updates to remote meter reading systems and emergency lighting, modernization of interior spaces, and interventions to improve campus operations. These are complemented by the physiotherapy clinic on campus, designed for people who spend a lot of time at the office, and the reopening of Rooftop Garden, together with the La Piovra team, in an extended format with social events, gastronomic experiences, and activations dedicated to the CBC community.

The campus operates on the One Minute City philosophy, through which essential services for the working day are integrated in proximity to the office. Employees have quick access to a restaurant, specialty coffee shop, fitness center, medical services, physiotherapy, event spaces, rooftop, private park, sports facilities, school, and international kindergarten, which reduces time lost with commuting and transforms the campus into a concrete workplace experience tool for companies.

These facilities are complemented by the CBC App, the application through which the campus community has access to services, benefits, bookings, communication with the facility management team, and events and programs dedicated to the community.

The modernization of the CBC 2 building is planned for 2027 through a project estimated at approximately EUR 1 million. The interventions will target both the modernization of common areas and the development of interaction zones, as well as the technical and technological capabilities of the building.

CBC’s strategy aims for each building to be periodically updated through refurbishment projects, so that the campus remains aligned with the evolution of work styles, the requirements of companies, and current standards of operation, sustainability, and safety.

“Modernizing an office building today includes design, infrastructure, efficiency, sustainability, safety, and experience. In the case of CBC, these directions are connected through a long-term development strategy. Investments are designed so that each building remains relevant for tenant companies and for employees who use the campus day to day,” adds Vlad Buzoianu.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: press release)