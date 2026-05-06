IT HIT partners with Druid AI to expand enterprise AI solutions in Romania

Romanian company IT HIT announced a reseller partnership with Druid AI aimed at expanding its portfolio with AI-powered automation solutions for businesses. The Bucharest-based company said the partnership marks a strategic step in broadening its services beyond ERP and CRM implementation into AI-driven business operations and intelligent automation.

The agreement will allow IT HIT to offer Druid AI’s enterprise AI agents to clients across sectors, including healthcare, banking, insurance, retail, and higher education.

Under the partnership, IT HIT will advise, resell, and support Druid AI deployments after completing the company’s technical certification program. The partnership is intended to help Romanian organizations integrate AI agents into existing enterprise systems such as ERP and CRM platforms.

“Our clients are increasingly asking how AI can work alongside the systems they already have. Druid AI gives us a compelling, proven answer to that question: a platform that integrates natively with ERP and CRM environments and delivers measurable results from day one. We became technically certified because we wanted to bring this capability to our clients immediately and with full confidence. We are excited about what this opens up for them,” said Horia Flueras, Managing Partner, IT HIT.

“Expanding our network of certified partners in Romania is an essential part of how we bring enterprise AI Agents closer to businesses. IT HIT’s expertise in ERP and CRM environments positions them ideally to guide clients toward a new level of operational performance,” stated Irina Dochitu, VP Global Partners and Alliances at Druid AI.

Druid AI’s platform enables organizations to deploy conversational AI agents across channels, including chat, SMS, voice, and email. The company says its solutions automate customer and employee processes while integrating with existing enterprise software systems.

The partnership gives IT HIT clients access to AI automation solutions through a single provider, without the need to coordinate multiple vendors, the companies said.

Founded in 2018, Druid AI serves more than 350 clients globally and works with a network of over 250 partners. IT HIT provides IT services and integrated business solutions focused on digital transformation, ERP systems, process optimization, and applied AI for medium-sized and large enterprises.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: press release)