Roughly half of Romanian employees see AI as a highly useful tool that simplifies their work; however, many remain concerned about the broader implications of its growing integration across all aspects of their activity, according to a survey conducted by Genesis Property at the beginning of this year.

The survey found that nearly 66% of respondents are concerned about overdependence on AI at work, and 56% believe it risks dehumanizing work. Similarly, roughly 40% approach the technology with caution regarding its impact on jobs, and 31% say it generates anxiety when it comes to long-term job security.

There are also clearly defined areas where employees believe artificial intelligence should not intervene at all. Around 62% say AI should not be used for decisions that directly affect people, such as performance evaluations, promotions, or dismissals.

More than half of respondents (53.6%) oppose the use of AI to assess emotions, motivation, or psychological state, while over 35% believe that interpersonal relationships and team dynamics should remain exclusively human.

At the same time, 29.6% point to leadership and accountability as areas where decision-making and judgment cannot be delegated to technology.

Although technology contributes to increased productivity by automating repetitive tasks (53%), enabling rapid data analysis (40%), and supporting creative activities (28%), more and more employees believe that a recalibration is needed in how it is used in the workplace.

Nearly 55% of respondents in the Genesis Property survey believe that technology in the office should be combined with elements that help them disconnect, from relaxation areas and spaces for team connection to outdoor offices or indoor environments with natural light, proper ventilation, plants, and other natural features. To avoid digital overload, 34% of respondents say there is a need for dedicated areas for collaboration and human interaction without technology.

“We are seeing a meaningful shift in perspective: employees are not rejecting technology, but neither are they willing to accept it without limits. AI is welcomed where it simplifies work, yet it becomes a source of discomfort when it removes the human element entirely or is perceived as a control mechanism,” said Elena Panait, Head of Leasing & Community at Genesis Property.

According to data from the Genesis Property survey, 37.3% of employees say they want a work environment that enhances efficiency while keeping decision-making in the human domain, while 35.2% prefer spaces where technology is almost invisible.

At the same time, 31.4% of respondents are looking for offices that can adapt to different work needs, from focused tasks to collaboration or recovery, highlighting the growing expectation for a flexible, balanced, and employee-centric workplace.

When it comes to the technologies used, certain types of tools are perceived as intrusive and can generate anxiety. More than half of respondents (50.8%) identify activity monitoring systems as the main source of discomfort, while 42.9% are concerned about automated performance evaluations without a human layer of judgment.

The Genesis Property survey on working patterns and employees’ professional expectations in 2026 was conducted online at the beginning of this year, on a total sample of 1,146 internet users in Romania. Of these, over 53% are men, and 76% are employees without managerial roles.

radu@romania-insider.com

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