Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Fri, 03/18/2022 - 10:32
Politics

President Iohannis: Romania is determined to support Moldova's accession to the EU

18 March 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania is not only willing but is determined to support Moldova's accession to the European Union (EU) "in many ways and on different levels," Romanian president Klaus Iohannis said on Thursday, March 17.

"Now, at this point, the support is political. […] At the technical level, we already have working groups to help Moldova prepare for accession. The accession process, which you probably remember since we were in the role of the applicant, is a very long, very complicated process, it requires a lot of detailed work, requires specialists, and we are willing to help Moldova with all of this," Iohannis said after a meeting with Estonian president Alar Karis.

He also said that Romania would continue to help the Republic of Moldova develop a more efficient administrative, judicial and economic system. Plus, Romania also works with Moldova in offering support to Ukrainian refugees fleeing the war in their country.

Moreover, financially, "we also offer Moldova advantageous loans, and grants, that is money that we give without waiting to return, and many other aids," the Romanian president said.

"I think that more can be done and, in order to do more, we are already in deep discussions with our partners, with our allies. At the level of foreign ministers, there is already a discussion about a donors' conference, states that voluntarily want to donate extra money to the Republic of Moldova, which needs all the help it can receive," he added.

The Republic of Moldova officially applied for membership of the European Union (EU) on March 3.

This week, Klaus Iohannis met with Moldova's president Maia Sandu during an official visit to Chisinau.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Presidency.ro)

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Mon, 03/14/2022 - 09:07
14 March 2022
Social
Romania organises quick admission of Ukrainian refugees from Moldova
Normal
Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Fri, 03/18/2022 - 10:32
Politics

President Iohannis: Romania is determined to support Moldova's accession to the EU

18 March 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania is not only willing but is determined to support Moldova's accession to the European Union (EU) "in many ways and on different levels," Romanian president Klaus Iohannis said on Thursday, March 17.

"Now, at this point, the support is political. […] At the technical level, we already have working groups to help Moldova prepare for accession. The accession process, which you probably remember since we were in the role of the applicant, is a very long, very complicated process, it requires a lot of detailed work, requires specialists, and we are willing to help Moldova with all of this," Iohannis said after a meeting with Estonian president Alar Karis.

He also said that Romania would continue to help the Republic of Moldova develop a more efficient administrative, judicial and economic system. Plus, Romania also works with Moldova in offering support to Ukrainian refugees fleeing the war in their country.

Moreover, financially, "we also offer Moldova advantageous loans, and grants, that is money that we give without waiting to return, and many other aids," the Romanian president said.

"I think that more can be done and, in order to do more, we are already in deep discussions with our partners, with our allies. At the level of foreign ministers, there is already a discussion about a donors' conference, states that voluntarily want to donate extra money to the Republic of Moldova, which needs all the help it can receive," he added.

The Republic of Moldova officially applied for membership of the European Union (EU) on March 3.

This week, Klaus Iohannis met with Moldova's president Maia Sandu during an official visit to Chisinau.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Presidency.ro)

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Mon, 03/14/2022 - 09:07
14 March 2022
Social
Romania organises quick admission of Ukrainian refugees from Moldova
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

17 March 2022
Photo
Romanian photo of the day: “Toys’ bridge” between Romania and Ukraine
14 March 2022
Music
Romanian song of the day: Smiley – Purtat de vant
14 March 2022
Photo
Weekly overview in pictures: Bucharest ups capacity to accommodate Ukrainian refugees | Covid-19 restrictions lifted | U.S. VP Kamala Harris visits Romania
14 March 2022
Business
Ford transfers Romanian factory to Turkish partner Ford Otosan, announces electric models to be built in Craiova
10 March 2022
Social
Non-profit opens call center for Ukrainian refugees in Romania
09 March 2022
Business
Romania prepares to introduce optional four-day working week
07 March 2022
Social
More than 261,000 Ukrainians entered Romania since the start of the war, and over half have already left the country
04 March 2022
Social
COVID-19: Romania will end state of alert and start lifting pandemic restrictions