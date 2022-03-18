President Iohannis: Romania is determined to support Moldova's accession to the EU

Romania is not only willing but is determined to support Moldova's accession to the European Union (EU) "in many ways and on different levels," Romanian president Klaus Iohannis said on Thursday, March 17.

"Now, at this point, the support is political. […] At the technical level, we already have working groups to help Moldova prepare for accession. The accession process, which you probably remember since we were in the role of the applicant, is a very long, very complicated process, it requires a lot of detailed work, requires specialists, and we are willing to help Moldova with all of this," Iohannis said after a meeting with Estonian president Alar Karis.

He also said that Romania would continue to help the Republic of Moldova develop a more efficient administrative, judicial and economic system. Plus, Romania also works with Moldova in offering support to Ukrainian refugees fleeing the war in their country.

Moreover, financially, "we also offer Moldova advantageous loans, and grants, that is money that we give without waiting to return, and many other aids," the Romanian president said.

"I think that more can be done and, in order to do more, we are already in deep discussions with our partners, with our allies. At the level of foreign ministers, there is already a discussion about a donors' conference, states that voluntarily want to donate extra money to the Republic of Moldova, which needs all the help it can receive," he added.

The Republic of Moldova officially applied for membership of the European Union (EU) on March 3.

This week, Klaus Iohannis met with Moldova's president Maia Sandu during an official visit to Chisinau.

(Photo source: Presidency.ro)