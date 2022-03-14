Romania organises quick admission of Ukrainian refugees from Moldova

Romania and the UN agency for refugees UNCHR have organised a quick system to transport by bus the refugees from the border between Moldova and Ukraine to Romania in order to remove part of the pressure faced by the large number of refugees flowing to Moldova.

The number of residents on the territory of Moldova has increased by 4% after the outbreak of the war in Ukraine, Moldova’s prime minister Natalia Gavrilita said - asking at the same time for support from foreign organisations.

The first such convoy left the Palanca checkpoint between Moldova and Ukraine last Thursday morning, transporting 250 refugees to Huşi, Romania, Agerpres reported.

By Thursday, more than 300,000 people had fled Ukraine to Moldova, and 83,000 refugees remained in the country while many more are likely to arrive if the situation in southwestern Ukraine deteriorates, the UN agency points out.

For comparison, 400,000 Ukrainian refugees entered Romania - which has a population roughly seven times larger than Moldova’s.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Virgil Simonescu)