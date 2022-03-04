Moldova, Georgia apply for membership of the EU

Both the Republic of Moldova and Georgia have officially applied for membership of the European Union (EU) on Thursday, March 3. The two countries' applications come after Ukraine also submitted an official request for "immediate" membership as it defends itself from Russia's invasion.

Maia Sandu, the president of the Republic of Moldova, together with the prime minister and the president of the Parliament, officially signed the application to join the EU on Thursday.

"The citizens chose this option. The Republic of Moldova must have a clear European path. We are ready to do everything possible to achieve this fundamental national goal," Sandu said, adding that her country is counting on the support of the European institutions, "which have been with Moldova for better or worse in recent years."

Reacting to the news, Romanian president Klaus Iohannis said he "warmly welcomes" Maia Sandu's historical approach. "Romania will continue to be a sincere, constant and active supporter of Moldova's place in the family of the European Union. We will give our full support to the Republic of Moldova in this endeavour," he added.

In his turn, Romanian prime minister Nicolae Ciuca said: "Moldova's application for EU membership is a historic step. Romania will continue to work with Moldova on its path to the EU."

Also on Thursday, prime minister Irakli Garibashvili of Georgia signed the application to begin the official procedure of joining the EU.

"Today is a historic day for Georgia, we have officially applied for the Membership of the European Union. We have proved that we are a part of the European family & the European path is an irreversible choice for the Georgian people!" - Garibashvili said.

In a message on March 1, Romanian president Ioahnnis said Romania fully supports the integration of Ukraine, the Republic of Moldova, and Georgia into the European Union.

