President: Romania ready to accept "as many refugees as needed"

Romanian President Klaus Iohannis, paying a visit to Chisinau to meet his peer Maia Sandu, said that Romania would not refuse any war refugees from Ukraine, saying that helping the Ukrainians is "the least that Romania can do in this tragedy."

President Iohannis also announced humanitarian, financial and energy interconnection aid for the Republic of Moldova.

"I came to Chisinau today with a strong message: Romania is with the Republic of Moldova and its citizens, as it always has been. You can count on us!" president Iohannis said.

Moldova's president Maia Sandu said that about 100,000 Ukrainian refugees remained in her country and thanked Romania for its support.

She said that she called on EU states to examine the possibility of relocating refugees to the EU member states. Germany and France have already announced that they are ready to admit 2,500 refugees each.

(Photo: Presidency.ro)

