Romania’s President: Eurozone entry will not happen very soon

Romania’s eurozone entry will not happen very soon as “things are moving slowly” internally, president Klaus Iohannis said, quoted by Mediafax.

“We are not in a period where eurozone entry is imminent. It will not happen very soon because things are moving slowly with us,” Iohannis said, before the European Council meeting in Brussels on October 18.

Iohannis said he would inform the participants at the Euro Summit’s work meeting that Romania wants to join the eurozone.

Iohannis is in Brussels on October 18 and 19 to attend the European Council meeting, the 12th Asia–Europe Meeting (ASEM), and the extended Euro Summit. The topics of discussions include the Brexit, managing the phenomenon of migration, domestic security, and the European Union’s foreign affairs.

