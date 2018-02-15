Influential German politician opposes Romania joining the eurozone

Bavarian finance minister Markus Söder, Bavaria’s designated Prime Minister, rejected the idea of allowing countries such as Romania and Bulgaria to join the eurozone, according to Reuters.

“We don’t want another debate and more trickery. We don’t want an expansion of the eurozone to include countries like Bulgaria and Romania,” Söder was quoted as saying.

“We are against euro bonds and against a European finance minister,” he added.

Markus Söder is the new leader of the Christian Social Union (CSU), the main political ally of German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s Christian Democratic Union (CDU).

