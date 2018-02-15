1.5 °C
Bucharest
Feb 15, 09:30

Influential German politician opposes Romania joining the eurozone

by Romania Insider
Leave a comment
euro

Bavarian finance minister Markus Söder, Bavaria’s designated Prime Minister, rejected the idea of allowing countries such as Romania and Bulgaria to join the eurozone, according to Reuters.

“We don’t want another debate and more trickery. We don’t want an expansion of the eurozone to include countries like Bulgaria and Romania,” Söder was quoted as saying.

“We are against euro bonds and against a European finance minister,” he added.

Markus Söder is the new leader of the Christian Social Union (CSU), the main political ally of German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s Christian Democratic Union (CDU).

Romania officially drops target to join the Eurozone in 2019

[email protected]

Search on the web

You might also be interested in these stories

© 2016 City Compass Media and/or its affiliated companies. All rights reserved.
ri-logo

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? We'll send your first batch of news for the day directly to your inbox.

Subscribe to our mailing list