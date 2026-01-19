Macro

Inflation in Romania erodes real wages by 4.5% in June-November

19 January 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The average net wage in Romania, expressed in real terms, plunged by 7.2% in July-August when the consumer prices jumped by 4.8% and then recovered by 2.9% in September-November after the consumer prices stabilised (rose by only +1.3%), according to data published by the statistics office INS on January 16. Overall, the real average wage in Romania was, as of November, 4.5% lower than in June – before the price shock prompted by the electricity price liberalisation and the VAT rate hike – and was slightly rising.

The subsequent household income correction was visible in the volume of retail sales, which contracted by 3%-4% compared to the period before the price shock in July-August. 

In principle, such demand-side factors should facilitate disinflation during the coming quarters. From nearly 10%, the headline inflation is expected to drop sharply in July-August on base effects and reach 3.7% y/y at the end of the year (according to the central bank’s projection).

The wage correction bore a painful social impact, but it restored the macroeconomic balance: the wage share, specifically the share of GDP distributed as gross wages, gradually dropped to 37.4% in Q3 after it peaked to 41% in Q4, 2024 – significantly above the 35%-37.5% range seen over the previous years. 

The state forecasting body CNP expects, under the Winter Forecast, the average wage to contract by another 0.9% y/y in 2026 (real terms), after the plunge estimated at 1.1% y/y in 2025. The wage share, indicating, among others, the competitiveness of the Romanian economy, will consequently further improve.

Under a broader perspective, the real wage in Romania dropped as of November 2025 to the levels seen in late 2003 - early 2024, before the populist measures taken by the government in 2024 during an intense electoral year. More precisely, the net average wage increased by 2.4% over the past two years to November 2025. It is still an improvement – yet not equally shared across sectors. 

The wages in the budgetary sector performed generally below average (except for healthcare), where the wages rose by 2.8% in real terms. In manufacturing, the real advance was 2.1%. But the low wages in HoReCa rose by a real 13%, while those in the water transport sector plunged by 33% y/y on a high base generated by transit of merchandise to and from Ukraine. 

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Vlad Ispas/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
Macro

Inflation in Romania erodes real wages by 4.5% in June-November

19 January 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The average net wage in Romania, expressed in real terms, plunged by 7.2% in July-August when the consumer prices jumped by 4.8% and then recovered by 2.9% in September-November after the consumer prices stabilised (rose by only +1.3%), according to data published by the statistics office INS on January 16. Overall, the real average wage in Romania was, as of November, 4.5% lower than in June – before the price shock prompted by the electricity price liberalisation and the VAT rate hike – and was slightly rising.

The subsequent household income correction was visible in the volume of retail sales, which contracted by 3%-4% compared to the period before the price shock in July-August. 

In principle, such demand-side factors should facilitate disinflation during the coming quarters. From nearly 10%, the headline inflation is expected to drop sharply in July-August on base effects and reach 3.7% y/y at the end of the year (according to the central bank’s projection).

The wage correction bore a painful social impact, but it restored the macroeconomic balance: the wage share, specifically the share of GDP distributed as gross wages, gradually dropped to 37.4% in Q3 after it peaked to 41% in Q4, 2024 – significantly above the 35%-37.5% range seen over the previous years. 

The state forecasting body CNP expects, under the Winter Forecast, the average wage to contract by another 0.9% y/y in 2026 (real terms), after the plunge estimated at 1.1% y/y in 2025. The wage share, indicating, among others, the competitiveness of the Romanian economy, will consequently further improve.

Under a broader perspective, the real wage in Romania dropped as of November 2025 to the levels seen in late 2003 - early 2024, before the populist measures taken by the government in 2024 during an intense electoral year. More precisely, the net average wage increased by 2.4% over the past two years to November 2025. It is still an improvement – yet not equally shared across sectors. 

The wages in the budgetary sector performed generally below average (except for healthcare), where the wages rose by 2.8% in real terms. In manufacturing, the real advance was 2.1%. But the low wages in HoReCa rose by a real 13%, while those in the water transport sector plunged by 33% y/y on a high base generated by transit of merchandise to and from Ukraine. 

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Vlad Ispas/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

19 January 2026
Transport
Romania registered fewer road accidents and deaths in 2025
19 January 2026
Events
The Prodigy to headline Rockstadt Extreme Fest in Romania
19 January 2026
Justice
Romania’s president approves law allowing local police to use body-worn cameras
19 January 2026
Environment
Romania records fourth warmest year on record in 2025, marked by extreme weather
19 January 2026
Transport
Update: Romanian president sends condolences after Spanish railway accident that killed dozens
19 January 2026
Politics
US president Donald Trump invites Romania to ambiguous Board of Peace organization
19 January 2026
Defense
Romania receives first armoured vehicles contracted with Turkish Otokar
19 January 2026
Politics
Romanian president "deeply concerned" about tensions among transatlantic partners