Average net wage in Bucharest 27% above the national average

The net average wage in Bucharest increased by 6.2% y/y to RON 6,978 (EUR 1,372) in October, 27% above the national average of RON 5,492, according to Economedia.ro, citing data published by the statistics office INS.

The average gross salary was RON 11,649 in Bucharest last October (RON 10,810 in October 2024).

The number of employees in Bucharest reached 1,113,924 at the end of October 2025, up from 1,101,562 a year earlier.

On the other hand, at the end of October 2025, 6,640 unemployed people were registered in Bucharest, down by 2,861 people compared to the same period of the previous year. The unemployment rate stood at 0.5% (0.8% in October 2024).

In Romania, in October 2025, the average net salary was RON 5,492, up 4.3% y/y compared to a consumer price inflation rate of 9.8%.

(Photo source: Aaron Amat/Dreamstime.com)