IKEA opens pick-up points for online orders in Timisoara, Brasov and Cluj-Napoca

by Romania Insider
Furniture retailer IKEA will open pick-up points for online orders in Timisoara and Brasov, at the middle of July, and in Cluj-Napoca by the end of July, the company announced.

The advantage of these pick-up points compared to home delivery is that the clients can pick up their orders when they choose. The delivery cost is also lower compared to the home delivery service.

Online sales have been one of the main drivers for IKEA’s sales increase in Romania in recent years.

The Swedish retailer, which has only one store in Romania, in the Baneasa Shopping Area, in Northern Bucharest, reached a turnover of EUR 136 million in 2017, up by 13% compared to 2016, according to official data from the Finance Ministry. The second IKEA store in Bucharest will open by the end of this summer on the Pallady Boulevard.

Ikea recruits 350 people for its second store in Bucharest

