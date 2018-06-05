25.5 °C
Bucharest
Jun 05, 11:30

Ikea recruits 350 people for its second store in Bucharest

by Romania Insider
Leave a comment

Swedish furniture and home décor retailer Ikea has started the recruitment campaign for its second store in Bucharest, which will open by the end of this summer on the Theodor Pallady Boulevard.

The company plans to hire about 350 people to operate the new store, which has required a EUR 80 million investment. It recruited the management team of the new store in February, 50% of the managers being women.

Ikea opened its first store in Romania in March 2007. The store had 3.3 million visitors from September 2016 until August 2017, and a turnover of over EUR 126 million in the same period, up by 14% compared to the previous financial year. The Ikea store in Baneasa has some 670 employees.

[email protected]

Search on the web

You might also be interested in these stories

© 2016 City Compass Media and/or its affiliated companies. All rights reserved.

Romania Insider
Free Newsletters

Be up to speed with what’s happening in Romania! Choose from our 7 newsletters, covering the entire array of business, social, politics, and entertainment news

Subscribe now