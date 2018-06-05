Ikea recruits 350 people for its second store in Bucharest

Swedish furniture and home décor retailer Ikea has started the recruitment campaign for its second store in Bucharest, which will open by the end of this summer on the Theodor Pallady Boulevard.

The company plans to hire about 350 people to operate the new store, which has required a EUR 80 million investment. It recruited the management team of the new store in February, 50% of the managers being women.

Ikea opened its first store in Romania in March 2007. The store had 3.3 million visitors from September 2016 until August 2017, and a turnover of over EUR 126 million in the same period, up by 14% compared to the previous financial year. The Ikea store in Baneasa has some 670 employees.

[email protected]